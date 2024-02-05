Arkansas Steel Associates Go ZERO With Green And Clean Energy From Entergy Arkansas

(MENAFN- 3BL) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., February 5, 2024 /3BL/ - Arkansas Steel Associates is the among the first customers to cover 100 percent of their energy usage with offerings from Entergy Arkansas' Go ZERO tariff, which gives commercial and industrial customers customizable options for green and clean energy.

Go ZERO, which stands for Zero Emissions Resource Options, allows customers to acquire green and clean energy attributes associated with the output of Entergy Arkansas' existing emissions-free generation resources, as well as additional renewable energy resources as they come online.

“While Arkansas Steel Associates has been doing business in Newport for 35 years, it's important to note that we also do business throughout North America, so having this green and clean energy option in Arkansas is really important to us and our customers. Access to carbon-free and affordable electricity is a big advantage for doing business here,” said Tommy Okada, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Steel Associates.

Go ZERO allows public and private sector customers to utilize regionally-sourced nuclear and renewable resources, including solar, hydro or wind. The new program supports 24/7 hourly matching of green and clean energy with consumers' electricity needs, blending both existing and new carbon-free power generation. The goal is for Entergy Arkansas customers in both the public and private sector to have a cost-competitive and reliable option for clean energy that matches their electricity consumption for all hours of the day.

Since its approval in August, Go ZERO has been a popular offering with customers. There are currently eleven commercial/industrial subscribers to the program, including the federal government, the nation's largest energy consumer. The Government Services Administration has the goal of achieving 100 percent clean energy offerings by 2030. Other companies like All Weather Insulated Panels of Little Rock are also taking advantage of the clean energy credits.

“Programs like Go ZERO are a component of providing reliable, sustainable, and affordable electric utility service to all our customers. These programs positively support green and clean energy investment here in the Natural State, and Entergy Arkansas is excited to see Arkansas Steel Associates, one of our largest customers, take advantage of our clean energy options,” said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas.“We work with our customers to develop options that meet their sustainability goals, and we are delighted to see this partnership succeed.”

Arkansas Steel's participation in Go ZERO is another example of how Entergy Arkansas' utility scale resources serve as an economic development tool to help support new investment and employment opportunities to Arkansas.

Our renewable resources provide benefits to all our customers, and offerings such as Go ZERO help our customers meet their renewable and clean energy objectives while maintaining reliable and affordable electric utility service to all our customers.

Providing benefits to all customers with our investments in renewable resources and maintaining a diverse generation portfolio benefits all our customers in contrast to other options that can shift costs to other customers.

Go ZERO provides three options for customers to meet their sustainability goals:

A subscription to Asset-Backed Renewable Energy Credits from renewable resources, with the RECs retired on behalf of the subscribing customerA vehicle for providing customers with Asset-Backed Zero-Emission Alternative Energy Certificates for the customer's share of existing nuclear and hydro resources, with the AECs retired on behalf of the subscribing customer24/7 Time-Match Reporting of the customer's Scope 2 emissions associated with the customer's retail purchases of electricity

To subscribe to Go ZERO or get more information, visit . You may also contact the Entergy Business Center at 1-800-766-1648 or email ... .

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 730,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Arkansas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyArk on social media.