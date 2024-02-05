AMD Named In Top 10 Of America's Most JUST Companies By JUST Capital And CNBC

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 5, 2024 /3BL/ - AMD is ranked 9th on America's Most JUST Companies, recognizing the company's commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

JUST Capital, along with CNBC, released its annual JUST 100 list as part of its 2024 rankings of America's Most JUST Companies . The rankings measure how the nation's largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. The issues – which include paying a fair and living wage, supporting workforce retention and training, providing benefits and work-life balance, addressing human rights in the supply chain, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution and more – are defined annually by an extensive nationwide polling process done on a fully representative basis. The top 100 companies – the JUST 100 – are determined by scoring performance across the full range of criteria and comparing companies head-to-head.

“AMD is honored to be recognized by JUST Capital as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Together with our employees, customers and partners, we are driving innovation in high performance and adaptive computing to advance solutions to the world's most important challenges. This achievement reflects our company's increased action and transparency on key issues, while affirming that when we do right by our company's stakeholders, we can deliver shared value for society and the planet,” said AMD Corporate Responsibility Director, Justin Murrill.“We commend the collective leadership and efforts by JUST 100 companies to enable a more just and sustainable world.”

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants since 2015. JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit focused on demonstrating how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business.