Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Ajman

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met, in his office at Lusail Palace on Monday, with HH Crown Prince of Ajman Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, on Monday, February 5, 2024.
During the meeting, they discussed the existing fraternal relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a range of topics of mutual interest.
