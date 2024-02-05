Qatar Will Continue To Support UNRWA: Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday, with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) HE Philippe Lazzarini.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the State of Qatar and UNRWA, especially in the humanitarian field in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized, during the meeting, that the State of Qatar will continue to support UNRWA whose responsibility has been doubled amid the current cataclysmic humanitarian situation facing the innocent civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to continue the unhindered and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

He underscored the State of Qatar's appreciation for the critical role performed by UNRWA in helping millions of people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

His Excellency warned of the catastrophic consequences arising from putting the funding for UNRWA to a halt, and called for separating between UNRWA as a UN agency with deep-rooted values and traditions and the claims unleashed against a handful of its personnel who are being interrogated.

For his part, UNRWA Commissioner-General expressed UNRWA's appreciation for the State of Qatar for its generous and unwavering support for UNRWA's programs to contribute to meeting the emergency humanitarian needs for the Palestinian brothers.