Individual Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested an individual of Asian descent for trafficking narcotic substances.

After obtaining the necessary permits from the Public Prosecution to search his residence, two suitcases were found containing a quantity of wrappers, bags, and“capsules” filled with narcotic substances, containing 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 3.5 kilograms of heroin, in addition to a scale and other tools used in drug trafficking.

After being confronted with what was retrieved during the search, the suspect admitted to ownership of the seized items, and was then referred, along with the items, to the Public Prosecution to proceed with legal actions in this matter