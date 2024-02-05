Qatar Population Surpasses 3 Million In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced on its social media that Qatar's population surpassed 3 million in January 2024.

"As of the end of January 2024, the population within the State of Qatar has reached 3,118,000. This represents a monthly increase of 5.1% from December of the previous year and an annual growth of 5.5% compared to January 2023," the Authority posted on X.

The population in Qatar was at approximately 2.95 million in January of the previous year, as PSA data indicated.