Qatar's Additional Aid For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El-Arish: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft landed in El-Arish, Egypt, with 39 tonnes of aid onboard, including shelter supplies from the Qatar Fund for Development. This takes the total of Qatari relief planes sent to 75, with a total of 2,225 tonnes of aid.

This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing tough humanitarian challenges.