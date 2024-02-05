Qatar's Additional Aid For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
El-Arish: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft landed in El-Arish, Egypt, with 39 tonnes of aid onboard, including shelter supplies from the Qatar Fund for Development. This takes the total of Qatari relief planes sent to 75, with a total of 2,225 tonnes of aid.
This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing tough humanitarian challenges.
