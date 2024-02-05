King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Receiving Treatment: Buckingham Palace

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said Monday palace says the cancer is not related to the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has palace said“a separate issue of concern was noted” during Charles' treatment for an enlarged prostate last month.“Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” it said Read | Paytm denies FEMA probe, terms media reports 'misleading, baseless'“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. \"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.\"Also Read | Layoffs continue to roil software industry with 32,000 jobs cutIt said Charles“remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible became king in September 2022 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 of the king's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalized for about two weeks political leaders sent messages of support. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted:“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”Here is the statement from Buckingham Palace in full:\"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties Read | Govt recruitment exams: Anti-cheating bill moots ₹1 cr fine, 10-year jail termThroughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible Read | Dr Agarwals Health Care plans IPO for $300 millionHis Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.\"



