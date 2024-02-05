Kerala: 'Budget Turned To Document For Political Announcement...' Opposition Leader VD Satheesan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan accused the finance minister of losing the sanctity of the budget in a press conference on Monday( Feb 5). Satheesan criticized by saying that the budget was downgraded to a document for political announcements and criticism against the opposition.



VD Satheesan criticized the budget, particularly expressing disappointment with its provisions for the agriculture sector. He alleged that the budget seemed designed to deceive people, lacking sufficient financial support. Satheesan alleged that the government disappointed the agricultural sector. Despite the crisis in the agricultural sector, the support price of rubber has been increased by Rs 10.



LDF had promised to increase the price of rubber by Rs 250 if they came into power. During the budget presentation, Balagopal stated that despite the state's budgetary constraints, the support

price was being increased from Rs 170 to Rs 180. He also blamed the Centre for not accepting the state's request to hike the price to Rs 250.

He also stated that only 3 percent of the allocated funds were utilized for the Life Mission project, falling far short of the announced expenditure. Additionally, there were numerous references made to the Vizhinjam scheme, initiated during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government. He further raised concerns about the lack of public confidence in this year's budget. He pointed out that the government had only utilized approximately 55 percent of the planned expenditure for the financial year 2023-2024, which is set to conclude in a couple of months.

VD Satheesan voiced strong criticism, pointing out that none of the previously announced packages had been implemented, despite repeated claims. He expressed skepticism about the reallocation of funds, suggesting that it was merely a facade to appease the public. Satheesan criticized the tax proposals, deeming them impractical and beneficial only to a select few.



Satheesan alleged by saying that "With the meager hike the government has ignored and ridiculed the rubber farmer. The LDF government in its manifesto has promised a minimum support price of Rs 250 per kg. In its third year, the government has increased only Rs 10. Even the existing MSP of Rs 170 per kg has been pending for a long. Last year, 8.5 lakh people applied for the MSP. This year only 32,000 could apply as the government turned the website off."