USA To India: 10 Most Powerful Countries In The World

As per 2024 US News Power Rankings, based on leadership, economic and political influence, the rankings are made. Let's check out the top 10 countries
Maintaining it's lead, USA excels in fields of technology, finance and entertainment
China excels in fields of technology growing and secures it's position among the most powerful countries in the world
Russia secures the 3rd position in the global list of the most powerful countries
Germany secures the 4th position in the list of the top 10 position for the most powerful countries in the world
UK, post-Brexit, is nurturing it's tech industry for making it's economy robust. It's has the 5th position on the list
Riding on technology, South Korea solidifies it's position at number 6th
Riding on green energy, EU stability, France secures the 7th position on the list of Global powerhouses list
Japan with it's technology secures it's position at number 8 amongst the global power houses
Levaraging it's dependece on oil, with a key ally in USA, Saudi Arabia maintains stability in the otherwise volatile middleast. It's positions itself at number 9
With it's new found spot among touristic countries, UAE sits at number 10
India rose to number 12th position on the list rising on it's global stature which is on the rise
