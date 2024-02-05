USA To India: 10 Most Powerful Countries In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As per 2024 US News Power Rankings, based on leadership, economic and political influence, the rankings are made. Let's check out the top 10 countries. Is India on the list? Check the story out

Maintaining it's lead, USA excels in fields of technology, finance and entertainment

China excels in fields of technology growing and secures it's position among the most powerful countries in the world

Russia secures the 3rd position in the global list of the most powerful countries

Germany secures the 4th position in the list of the top 10 position for the most powerful countries in the world

UK, post-Brexit, is nurturing it's tech industry for making it's economy robust. It's has the 5th position on the list

Riding on technology, South Korea solidifies it's position at number 6th

Riding on green energy, EU stability, France secures the 7th position on the list of Global powerhouses list

Japan with it's technology secures it's position at number 8 amongst the global power houses

Levaraging it's dependece on oil, with a key ally in USA, Saudi Arabia maintains stability in the otherwise volatile middleast. It's positions itself at number 9

With it's new found spot among touristic countries, UAE sits at number 10

India rose to number 12th position on the list rising on it's global stature which is on the rise