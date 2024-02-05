Arteta Lauds Arsenal's Ability To Be 'Very Chaotic' After Boosting EPL Title Bid With Win Over Liverpool

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mikel Arteta expressed confidence that Arsenal could inject chaos into the Premier League title race after a gripping 3-1 victory over league leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium, narrowing the gap to two points.

"We are there, that's for sure. We want to continue to be there," said Arteta, highlighting Arsenal's consistency throughout the season. He emphasized the importance of taking each game step by step, acknowledging the crucial role of squad availability.

Reflecting on the match, Arteta praised the extraordinary performance, acknowledging errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker that proved costly. Despite gifting an equaliser, Arsenal secured the win with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Describing the game as extraordinary, Arteta commended the players and the vibrant atmosphere at Emirates Stadium. He expressed pride in the team's effort, emphasising the challenges of beating a formidable opponent like Liverpool.

Arteta rejected the term "control" and favoured "dominance," emphasising the team's ability to be chaotic in open spaces and create problems for opponents. He sees this as an additional weapon in Arsenal's arsenal.

Liverpool, losing not only the match but also defender Ibrahima Konate to a late red card, faces the risk of being overtaken by Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, remains focused on their potential, urging the team to play with passion and deal with challenges, disregarding the number of games City has in hand.

Klopp downplayed nervousness about City's games in hand, emphasising the need for Liverpool to create their destiny. Despite setbacks in the Arsenal match, Klopp remains optimistic about Liverpool's future in the league.

In summary, Arteta's Arsenal displayed resilience and a chaotic style, injecting excitement into the title race, while Klopp remains focused on Liverpool's potential and creating their destiny in the league.

