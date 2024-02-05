Horrific Bloodshed Ambush In Northwest Pakistan Police Station Claims 10 Lives, Leaves 6 Injured (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan is getting into its usual pre-poll violence phase where several militant attacks are being aimed at the administration. A similar attack took place on Monday on a police station in Northwest Pakistan which has claimed at least 10 lives of working police officials and injured 6.

The Chodwan police station in Daraban tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa province experienced a sudden ambush attack in the early hours of the day. Several police officials despite having weapons at their disposal were caught off guard by the militants who fired several rounds at the Chodwan police station.

Local reports from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province suggest that the militants used snipers to aim at police officials. Some even used hand grenades to cause chaos. As of now, there has been no militant organization that has claimed the ambush attack on the Chodwan police station.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood said,“We lost 10 of our jawans, while six others were injured in the ambush carried out by heavily armed terrorists. The terrorists attacked the police station from all sides with grenades and heavy gunfire. The police also retaliated, but the terrorists managed to escape.”

Post the attack on Monday, the area has been cordoned and the police force as well as the military force is on the lookout for the militants. Additional forces were also brought into the Daraban tehsil in the Dera Ismail Khan district for an additional layer of security. Political experts in Pakistan believe that this is a deliberate attempt to deter the election proceedings in the nation. Pakistan is heading towards general elections on Thursday.