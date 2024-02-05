'Hope He...': Rohit Sharma's Big Statement On Jasprit Bumrah After India Level Series Against England In Vizag

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance, claiming nine wickets in India's triumphant 106-run win over England in the second Test. The victory leveled the five-match series, with Bumrah earning praise from Rohit Sharma, who hailed him as a "champion bowler." Bumrah's impactful performance and leadership earned him the Man of the Match title.

Rohit Sharma acknowledged the challenges faced by a young and relatively inexperienced squad in the absence of seasoned players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul. Despite the youthfulness of the team, Sharma expressed pride in their impressive 106-run victory and emphasised the importance of giving confidence to the young players.

Looking ahead, Rohit Sharma anticipates a tough series against England, acknowledging the opposition's strong cricketing history. The third Test of the series is set to begin on February 15 in Raikot.

Rohit Sharma's optimism about Jasprit Bumrah's return coincides with the Indian team's success in the second Test against England, where a young squad showcased resilience and secured a significant victory.

"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said after the match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Also Read:

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam