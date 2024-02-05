Nick Bell Foundation Advocates For Expanded Character Education Bill In All Alabama K-12 Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Linda Bell AndersonBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As bullying, student altercations, and gun violence continue to increase and disrupt classroom environments throughout the state, The Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation, Inc. (NBMMF) is advocating for an expanded and more comprehensive character education program to be taught in all K-12 classrooms. Foundation founder and Executive Director, Linda Bell, is requesting that every Alabama citizen contact their elected Legislator and tell them to vote“yes” on The Nick Bell Foundation Character Education Bill Initiative when representatives return to session on February 6, 2024. The public can also sign the online petition on the foundation's website at .Bell, the mother of the late 20-year-old Mississippi State University athlete, Nick Bell, who succumbed to a rare form of cancer in 2010, is adamant that the influx of senseless deaths in communities around the state can be addressed by focusing on the total well-being of every child. The 1975 Code of Alabama currently mandates that 10 minutes per day of character education be required for all K-12 students. However, the Nick Bell Foundation asserts that 10 minutes a day is simply insufficient to impactfully teach the 26 required character principles necessary to properly groom students into positive contributors to society.“Great character is not built in just 10 minutes a day, and that is evidenced by what we're seeing and experiencing on the news and in our respective communities,” said Bell.“In 2018, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation declaring November 19th as Character Education Day. Let's make Character Education Day every day by equipping our classroom teachers with the tools they need to effectively reach our youth through a more impactful character education curriculum.”The bill would mandate a full class period of character education be taught Monday through Friday to all K-12 students and would thereby replace the current Character Education mandate of 1995, Act 95-313 . The instructional plan for student development would maintain focus on the following character traits: Courage, patriotism, citizenship, honesty, fairness, respect for others, kindness, cooperation, self-respect, self-control, courtesy, compassion, tolerance, diligence, generosity, punctuality, cleanliness, cheerfulness, school pride, respect for the environment, patience, creativity, sportsmanship, loyalty, and perseverance.To support The Nick Bell Foundation Character Education Bill Initiative, citizens can sign the petition at /contact-4 . For more information or to donate to the Nick Bell Foundation, visit . For media inquiries only, contact Mrs. LaShanna R. Tripp at ....ABOUT THE NICK BELL MENTORING MEMORIAL FOUNDATIONThe Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit charitable corporation established in 2011 as a continuing tribute to the memory of Nicholas Bell. The Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation provides support to children, teens, and young adults via mentorship, scholarships, and other programs to help foster success in every area of life.CREDITSVideo interview is the copyright of WBRC-TV FOX6 / Gray Television, Inc.

