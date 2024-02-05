Community Foundation Welcomes Nonprofit Leader Daniel Gibson As Vice President For Community Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community FoundationBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the appointment of Daniel Gibson as its new Vice President for Community Impact. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region's chronic and emerging issues.In this position, Gibson will oversee the Community Foundation's competitive grantmaking and scholarship initiatives and teams. He brings twenty years of nonprofit leadership experience and comes to the Community Foundation after seven years serving as Regional Vice President at Allegany Franciscan Ministries for Miami-Dade County. Gibson has long-standing Palm Beach County connections, including working as Director of Community Impact at the United Way of Palm Beach County and Chief Program Officer for The Lord's Place.“We are pleased to welcome Daniel, whose two decades of nonprofit leadership will help us build on the momentum we are seeing with our recent family foundation partnerships,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties.“Daniel's strategic focus and dedication to underserved communities in our area will be a great asset as we propel our support of local nonprofit organizations.”Gibson also served as a member of the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Commission's Reentry Taskforce, led a multi-million-dollar Robert Wood Johnson Initiative in Palm Beach County around jail reform strategies, and has been affiliated with countless Palm Beach County nonprofit organizations. He is a Robert Wood Johnson Culture of Health Fellow as well, a competitive national cohort of community leaders united in their desire to make their communities safer, healthier, and more equitable. Gibson earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and a Master of Social Work from Barry University.“As a servant leader, I am proud to be taking on a leadership role at the Community Foundation, an organization that has had an enormous impact on Palm Beach and Martin Counties over its fifty-year history,” said Gibson.“I'm especially excited to have this opportunity to apply my experience in creating systemic approaches for program development and community problem solving to support the nonprofit's important work.”In 2023, the Community Foundation reported $16 million granted, including 1,079 donor-directed and competitive grants, to 558 unique nonprofit organizations. Additionally, $1.2 million in college scholarships was awarded to 116 deserving students. For more information, please visit .About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area's opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at .

