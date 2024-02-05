NDA Will Cross 400, BJP Will Get 370 Seats In LS Polls: PM Modi Declares 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, expressed confidence that the BJP will cross 370 seats and NDA will cross 400 seats in the 2024 elections.

While replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to President Droupadi Murmu's address, he said,

"The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats. The third term will be about taking very big decisions."

PM Modi further guaranteed that India will be the world's 3rd biggest economy in his third term.“We won't let this take 30 years. It'll be done in my third term,” he said.

Also Read |

'Where was Pak F-16 shot down? What happened in Balakot?' Congress again raises 'Saboot' bogey (WATCH)

“India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent. They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi's guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power,” the prime minister stated.

Meanwhile, taking dig at Opposition, he said,“I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time. The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition). The public will certainly give you its blessings.”

Also Read |

PM Modi slams 'cancel culture', takes dig at Congress, Rahul Gandhi | Top quotes here