Woman Robot Astronaut 'Vyommitra' Set For 2024 Liftoff

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Vyommitra' to undergo an uncrewed mission in 2024 before India's historic Gaganyaan manned space flight in 2025.

India is gearing up for a significant milestone in its space exploration journey. 'Vyommitra' robot astronaut prepares for an uncrewed mission ahead of the Gaganyaan mission.



Scheduled for the third quarter of 2024, the uncrewed 'Vyommitra' mission will be a precursor to the Gaganyaan, which aims to launch Indian astronauts into space in 2025.

It is derived from the Sanskrit words "Vyoma" (meaning Space) and "Mitra" (meaning Friend).



Vyommitra is a female robot astronaut equipped with the ability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts, and execute life support operations.



Vyommitra will perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries, simulating human functions in the challenging space environment.

The robot astronaut is specifically designed to interact with the life support system, offering insights into the integration of artificial intelligence in space missions.

As a prelude to the Gaganyaan launch, India successfully conducted the first Test Vehicle Flight TV D1 on October 21, 2023.



This test aimed to qualify the crew escape system and parachute system, marking a crucial step in preparing for human spaceflight.

The Gaganyaan project envisions demonstrating India's human space capabilities.



It envisions to send a crew of astronauts into a 400-kilometer orbit and safely bringing them back to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.