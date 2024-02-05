Tension In MP's Damoh As Imam Thrashed; Situation Under Control

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 6 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district after a group of people allegedly thrashed an Imam when he tried to stop a group of people from beating up a tailor, an official said on Monday.

Tension further built up as people from Hindu and Muslim communities came face-to-face, with a large crowd from both sides gathering outside a police station. The incident happened on Sunday.

However, quick action by the police brought the situation under control and prevented an untoward incident in the region where incidents of communal violence were reported in the past too.

It all started after a group of youth belonging to Hindu community allegedly beat up a Muslim tailor on Saturday night.

While the miscreants were beating up a tailor near the mosque, an Imam, who was passing by, tried to stop the fight.

The Imam was allegedly pushed by youths who were beating up the tailor.

As the message of the thrashing of Imam spread, numerous people from the Muslim community assembled at a local police station and demanded action.

While the people from Muslim community were staging a protest to press their demand to arrest the persons who allegedly thrashed Imam, a video surfaced on social media, which escalated the tension further.

Seeing that, many people from both sides had gathered outside the police station.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a cop was seen confronting an aggressive crowd, warning them to leave the spot otherwise "the police will handle the situation in their own way".

The aggrieved crowd from both sides later dispersed.

Eventually, four youths, who thrashed the tailor and Imam, were booked under relevant charges and action was assured by the police.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday asked the police to take quick action against those who tried to create violence. Subsequently, at least 40 people have been booked.

He has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Damoh SP Sandeep Sharma said the situation was under control and no further disputes were reported in the last 24 hours in the region. He further said that those tried to take the law in their hands will be punished as per the law.

"Four persons mainly responsible for the situation have been booked under Section 294, 323, 506, 427 and 34 of IPC. Further investigation in the matter is underway," Sharma added.

