Bert Kreischer And Tom Segura Unleash Premium Vodka Brand With Drip MFG And Mexcor Distribution

Por Osos

Por Osos, translated from Spanish (because of Tom Segura's Peruvian background, and Spanish speaking deep cuts), meaning "for the bears" is a play on their top comedy podcast "2 Bears, 1 Cave". This vodka is by the bears (Bert and Tom), for the bears - their audience! Crafted with the utmost dedication to quality, this gluten-free vodka stands out by using only premium ingredients, including non-GMO wheat, and a patented finishing process from Persedo CRAFT technology that sets it apart in a crowded market. The result is a smooth, unparalleled sip that promises to elevate the drinking experience for enthusiasts and novices alike. A top-shelf taste, but at a reasonable mid-market retail price.

Drip MFG, renowned for its expertise in creating successful celebrity-driven CPG brands, will be overseeing the operational aspects of the business, ensuring a seamless and efficient launch into the competitive spirits market.

To facilitate the brand's entry into the market, the brand has secured a strategic partnership with Mexcor Distribution, a leading distributor with a strong presence in California, Texas, and Florida. The partnership aims to make the premium vodka accessible to consumers in these key markets starting March 1, 2024.

"I couldn't be more excited about launching this brand with my best friend, Bert. We've always approached everything we do with a mix of passion and humor, and this is no different. Crafting a premium vodka and sharing it with everybody is a dream come true. Get ready to taste the laughs and the quality – it's going to be a wild ride!" - Tom Segura

Kreischer added, "This is an idea Tom and I have thrown around for so long, and we've really taken our time to do this the right way, our way. It's not just something for us, it's for our fans who have been along this ride with us for years - they know how to work hard but they also know how to play hard. I've always been a vodka guy so it was such a no-brainer for us to do something that flipped celebrity liquor on its head and bring a little comedy to the bar scene."

This venture marks the comedians' foray into the spirits industry, adding another layer to their multifaceted careers. As they step into the world of premium vodka, Kreischer and Segura aim to make a lasting impression on the industry with their signature blend.

"Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer bring a level of authenticity and creativity that perfectly aligns with our vision at Drip MFG. We're thrilled to partner with these comedic powerhouses on the launch of their brand. The blend of their humor and our expertise in celebrity-driven CPG brands is a recipe for success. This venture represents the exciting intersection of entertainment and consumer products, and we're confident that the market will be as enthusiastic about this premium vodka as we are. Get ready for a new standard in the spirits industry." - Ryan Quinn, CEO of Drip MFG

"Mexcor is excited to be working with Tom and Bert along with the Por Osos Team on this exciting project! It is great to have people that know how to have fun, so passionate about a project like this. When you taste the product, you will understand their commitment to quality and doing this the right way! We are honored to be their distributor of choice in these key markets!" - Russell

Motz, CRO of Mexcor

About Bert Kreischer:

Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from being Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation," to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business, and most recently, star of a major motion picture. According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, "one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age." In March, Kreischer released his highly anticipated 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle and his stand-up specials, Secret Time,

The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are currently streaming on Netflix, as well. Razzle Dazzle has charted in the top 5 standup specials on Netflix and has been accompanied by at least one of his other three specials in the top 20 since its debut. Kreischer starred in and produced the film, The Machine, which premiered in the spring of 2023, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. Additionally,

Kreischer wrapped the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival that hit sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and

arenas across the country this past summer. Bert took Fully Loaded to sea last October with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise and the highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days. Kreischer is currently on the second leg of his Tops Off World Tour ranging from the US and Canada to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to being named "one of the US's top stand-ups over the past decade" by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned top podcaster hosting Bertcast, with over 500 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Bert also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube

cooking show, Something's Burning, which has gathered over 18.2 million views. On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers, totaling 12 fans across all platforms, and 205.7 million total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, Bert founded Berty Boy Productions, the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.

About Tom Segura:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured over 300 cities on his I'M COMING EVERYWHERE WORLD TOUR. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE to wide praise with Forbes calling it "laugh out loud funny." Paste Magazine described him as, "...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground." Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn't performing on stage or recording a podcast he's watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

About Drip MFG:

Drip MFG is a venture studio specializing in the creation and management of celebrity-driven Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands. With a track record of success, Drip MFG leverages its expertise to bring unique products to market.

About Mexcor Distribution:

Mexcor Distribution is a leading distributor with a focus on the alcoholic beverage industry. With a strong presence in key markets, Mexcor Distribution is committed to delivering high-quality products to consumers.

