Segue Manufacturing Services To Attend MD&M West (Medical Design & Manufacturing West)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Segue Manufacturing - Complex Medical Device Expertise

Segue Manufacturing - Molded Medical Cable Expertise

Segue Manufacturing Services - Large Complex Electromechanical Specialists in Boston

Medical Electronics Manufacturing Integration Specialist At West Coast Premier Medical Conference

- Scott Manty, VP Sales & MarketingBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a 30-year contract manufacturing leader specializing in medical design and manufacturing for complex electromechanical devices and cable and wire harness assembly , today announced it will be attending MD&M West.MD&M West connects elite medtech companies through a 3-day event that caters to the requirements of R&D, design, product development, and process engineering in the medical devices and equipment sector. The 2024 event runs from February 6th to February 8th at the Anaheim Convention Center.“From supply chain disruption to regulatory hurdles to AI integration to cybersecurity, the current challenges facing Medical OEMs are significant,” said Scott Manty, Segue's VP Sales & Marketing,“but that's nothing new! In fact, embracing the challenges and innovating with our customers is what's made Segue a leader in the medical manufacturing sector and what we love about our industry. From robotics to digital health to institutional operations equipment, Segue excels in making the complex simple for our medical customers .”Segue Manufacturing Services' specialist expertise manufacturing and engineering medical devices is proven to accelerate the ramp from NPI to volume manufacturing and de-risk supply chains. To Medical OEMs and Tier I EMS providers around the globe, Segue delivers medical devices and equipment including portable ventilators, large-format sterilizers, operating theater equipment and first-to-market healthcare technology.Segue has ISO 13485-certified and FDA registered manufacturing operations in Billerica, MA and Xiamen, China, with its Xiamen facility becoming just the second in the country to receive the prestigious Medaccred accreditation.Customers interested in meeting with Segue at the show should contact Scott Manty, VP Sales & Marketing.About Segue Manufacturing ServicesSegue Manufacturing Services is a global electronics contract manufacturer specializing in complex electromechanical integration, cable and harness assembly and engineering services for the Medical, Industrial and Industrial Automation, Capital Equipment and Tier I EMS markets. The company's highly skilled engineering and manufacturing teams are experts in NPI and product launch, low-to-medium volume production, full-scale manufacturing and worldwide distribution. With manufacturing operations in Boston, USA and Xiamen, China, Segue is known for its seamless product transfer services for complex electronic products. For more information, visitMedia ContactScott MantyVice President Sales & MarketingSegue Manufacturing Services978-970-1200

Scott Manty

Segue Manufacturing Services

+1 978-970-1200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Segue Manufacturing Medical Electronics Manufacturing and Cable Assembly