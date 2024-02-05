The Picoway® Treatment Is Now Available At Atrium Aesthetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Picoway Device now available at Atrium Aesthetics

Atrium Aesthetics is the only office in Chico, CA to offer the innovative treatment PicoWay®

- Nurse Practitioner Veronica SilvestriCHICO, CALIFORMIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atrium Aesthetics is proud to announce that they are the first office in Chico, CA to offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Atrium Aesthetics is among the first offices in Chico, CA to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick,15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions."I am thrilled to be the first office in the Chico area to introduce the PicoWay® system to our patients. The PicoWay® represents a significant advancement in the treatment of skin imperfections,” said Nurse Practitioner Veronica Silvestri .“ As soon as this device was made available, I knew it was a must-have for our office,” she added.The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. This is in contrast to an IPL treatment which employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Atrium Aesthetics, visit or call 530-720-2245Atrium Aesthetics' mission is to provide exceptional aesthetic services that enhance natural beauty and boost confidence. Dr. Elsohemy and Veronica Silvestri NP are committed to delivering personalized, high-quality treatments in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Their goal is to empower their clients to look and feel their best by offering innovative and effective aesthetic solutions. They strive to build lasting relationships with their clients based on trust, professionalism, and a dedication to exceeding their expectations. Atrium Aesthetics is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and embrace their unique identity.

