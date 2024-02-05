Neurology Devices Market Dynamics 20242031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Study focusing on Neurology Devices Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024

The global neurology devices market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by various factors such as demographic shifts, technological advancements, and proactive governmental initiatives. Allied Market Research's comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, and growth opportunities, serving as a vital resource for stakeholders across the industry.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the global neurology devices market reached a valuation of $12.6 billion, with a projected CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031, culminating in an estimated market size of $27.2 billion by 2031. This growth is underpinned by factors including the growing elderly population, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide.

Drivers:

Aging Population: The demographic shift towards an aging population globally is driving the demand for neurology devices, as neurological disorders become more prevalent with age.

Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments: Patients are increasingly seeking non-invasive or minimally invasive treatment options, spurring innovation in neurology devices to meet these preferences.

Government and NGO Initiatives: Supportive initiatives by both governmental and non-governmental organizations are fostering advancements in neurology devices and improving access to neurological care.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: The increasing incidence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy is driving the demand for neurology devices worldwide

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in medical technology present opportunities for the development of more efficient and effective neurology devices, enhancing patient outcomes.

Healthcare System Improvement: Continual improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services globally creates a conducive environment for the adoption of neurology devices, particularly in emerging markets.

Restraints:

High Cost of Neurology Devices: The high initial cost associated with neurology devices poses a barrier to widespread adoption, particularly in regions with limited healthcare budgets.

Lack of Skilled Professionals: A shortage of skilled healthcare professionals proficient in using neurology devices may hinder market growth.

Strict Regulatory Frameworks: Stringent regulatory requirements and compliance standards pose challenges for manufacturers in bringing new neurology devices to market.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic presented both challenges and opportunities for the neurology devices market. While disruptions in manufacturing and distribution occurred due to lockdowns and supply chain constraints, increased demand for telehealth technologies and remote monitoring devices during the pandemic drove market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global neurology devices market based on product type, end-user, and region. Key segments include interventional neurology devices, neurosurgery devices, neurostimulation devices, cerebrospinal fluid management devices, among others.

The key market players analyzed in the global neurology devices market report include Natus Medical Inc., Liva Nova PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Integra Lifesciences, B.Braun SE, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is valuable in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

