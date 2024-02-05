Delhi Court Stays NBW Issued Against UK National Sumit Chadha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A Delhi court has ordered a stay on the execution of non-bailable warrants (NBW) against British national Sumit Chadha, accused by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts said that the stay was granted as Chadha, residing in the UK, had appeared through counsel upon learning of the proceedings, thereby directing the NBW's execution to remain stayed until the next hearing on February 28.

On January 22, the judge had issued NBWs against Chadha, stating that ordinary processes could not secure his presence.

Now, upon Chadha's plea seeking cancellation of the NBWs, the court has sought a response from the ED.

The court, after reviewing the supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) filed by the ED, had found sufficient grounds to summon accused UAE-based NRI C.C. Thampi and Chadha.

The court had noted that cognisance of the money laundering offence was taken on October 5, 2020.

The ED recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Thampi and Chadha for the commission of offences defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED alleges that Bhandari created a web of entities, with Thampi and Chadha working in tandem, involved in acquiring properties outside India.

Chadha, despite summons, refused to receive them through diplomatic channels.

In April 2023, the ED attached a property in Delhi worth Rs 4.50 crore belonging to Sharan Svadha LLP in connection with a case lodged against Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Switzerland, Bhandari, and others.

Meanwhile, the extradition process of the main accused, Sanjay Bhandari, from the UK is underway, over oncerns about potential evasion of legal proceedings.

