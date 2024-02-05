Macy's Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Macy's Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides insight into Macy's retail activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.
Macy's Inc (Macy's) is an omnichannel retail company that operates department stores. The company offers apparel for men, women, and kids, home furnishing, cosmetics, fragrances, shoes, and other accessories. The company markets products under various private label brands and own brands such as Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Macy's, and Bluemercury.
It markets and sells products through various ecommerce portals such as Macys, bluemercury, and Bloomingdales. Macy's services portfolio includes skin care treatments and spa services. The company has a presence in the US, UAE, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Macy's is headquartered in New York City, New York, the US.
Scope
Macy's migrated its on-premise operations to Google Cloud managed databases services to enhance its ecommerce platform, boost internal operational efficiency, and leverage appropriate database tools to improve services. Macy's has been launching initiatives to cater to shoppers who usually browse multiple channels before concluding a purchase. Macy's is increasingly investing in enhancing its data and analytics technology infrastructure with more focus on implementing predictive analytics across its operations such as inventory allocation, demand forecasting and promotional optimization and personalization. Macy's analyzes its services from customers' viewpoint and transforms them into enhanced offerings.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into Macy's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisition strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investment Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Microsoft IBM Satisfi Madras Global Spark Foundry Zeekit Polestar Perch Modiface Mirakl DoorDash Zola zTailors Google Oracle H2O Zebra Technologies SAP Kohl's Nike HermanKay PVH Corp Auburn's RFID Lab Klarna PayPal Venmo
For more information about this company profile visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107811909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.