Macy's Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into Macy's retail activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Macy's Inc (Macy's) is an omnichannel retail company that operates department stores. The company offers apparel for men, women, and kids, home furnishing, cosmetics, fragrances, shoes, and other accessories. The company markets products under various private label brands and own brands such as Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Macy's, and Bluemercury.

It markets and sells products through various ecommerce portals such as Macys, bluemercury, and Bloomingdales. Macy's services portfolio includes skin care treatments and spa services. The company has a presence in the US, UAE, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Macy's is headquartered in New York City, New York, the US.

Scope



Macy's migrated its on-premise operations to Google Cloud managed databases services to enhance its ecommerce platform, boost internal operational efficiency, and leverage appropriate database tools to improve services.

Macy's has been launching initiatives to cater to shoppers who usually browse multiple channels before concluding a purchase.

Macy's is increasingly investing in enhancing its data and analytics technology infrastructure with more focus on implementing predictive analytics across its operations such as inventory allocation, demand forecasting and promotional optimization and personalization. Macy's analyzes its services from customers' viewpoint and transforms them into enhanced offerings.

Gain insights into Macy's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisition strategies.

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Microsoft

IBM

Satisfi

Madras Global

Spark Foundry

Zeekit

Polestar

Perch

Modiface

Mirakl

DoorDash

Zola

zTailors

Google

Oracle

H2O

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Kohl's

Nike

HermanKay

PVH Corp

Auburn's RFID Lab

Klarna

PayPal Venmo

