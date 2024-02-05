LENNAR ANNOUNCES OPENING OF BAYSHORE RANCH FOR NEW HOME SALES, OFFERING PEACEFUL NEW HOME LIVING JUST MINUTES FROM FORT MYERS, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the start of sales at Bayshore Ranch , a new single-family home community along Florida's Gulf Coast set in peaceful rural surroundings, just a short drive from the exciting amenities of Fort

Myers, Florida. Home sales at

Bayshore Ranch are happening now. Interested home buyers are invited to join the Bayshore Ranch interest list today.

Lennar is now selling at Bayshore Ranch, a new single-family home community along Florida's Gulf Coast set in peaceful rural surroundings, just a short drive from the exciting amenities of Fort Myers, Florida. The community will offer four distinct one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,032 to 3,283 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, three to four-and-a-half baths and two- to three-car garages. Homes start in the mid $300s.

Continue Reading

Totaling 108 homes,

Bayshore Ranch will offer four distinct one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,032 to 3,283 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, three to four-and-a-half baths and two- to three-car garages. Select plans will offer den, bonus room and loft options. Homes start in the mid $300s.

"Bayshore Ranch is Lennar's latest addition in the Fort Myers metro market, offering stunning new home options in a neighborhood that was designed with community in mind," said Michelle Tucker, Lennar Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Generous front lawns, multiple picnic areas and an event barn are just some of the features that make Bayshore Ranch a truly welcoming and charming environment."

All homes at Bayshore Ranch will feature open-concept floorplans with large living areas, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Each home also comes complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. At Bayshore Ranch, this includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Homes in the community also come with the latest in-home comforts including Ring Video Doorbell Pro,

Schlage Encode Wifi Smart Lock, Honeywell T6 Smart Thermostat, plus upon activation of Ring Video Doorbell, homeowners will receive promo codes from Ring with discounts to other devices.

Residents at

Bayshore Ranch will spend their days surrounded by a beautiful North Fort Myers rural landscape, in a community dotted with picnic areas and centered around an indoor-outdoor community center. Complete with an open air Even Barn and Oak Porch with beautiful live oaks in the common area offering plenty of shade, as well as a fire pit. This facility is the perfect location to host special occasions of all kinds.

Bayshore Ranch is located just one mile west of Interstate 75 on Bayshore Road, providing quick access to downtown Fort Myers, Southwest Florida's famed beaches, the 770-acre Caloosahatchee Regional Park and the Babcock Ranch master-planned community, featuring brand new shopping, dining, entertainment and services, as well as greenways, parks and lake features.

Children living at

Bayshore Ranch will be served by the Lee County School District for elementary, middle and high school.

For more information on new home opportunities at

Bayshore Ranch, call 888-214-1509 or visit the

Bayshore Ranch community website .

About

Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation