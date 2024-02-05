Aequum Capital Provides $21.6MM In Credit Facilities To A Leading Freight Management And Logistics Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $21,600,000 in credit facilities to a leading logistics and transportation organization providing hauling services to the New Mexico and Rocky Mountain Region. The credit facilities support ongoing working capital needs in the form of a working capital revolver, term loan, and a delayed draw term loan.
Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty senior debt lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.
For more information, please go to
or contact Geno Ruggles at
SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC
