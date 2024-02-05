Pioneering Partnership In Upstream Oil & Gas Leveraging AI And Advanced Formation Evaluation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DeepData and Cordax Evaluation Technologies Join Forces to Elevate Completion Designs in Unconventional Oil & Gas

- Mike Hogan, CEOTHE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference (HFTC ). DeepData Inc., a leader in software for unconventional well completion, and Cordax Evaluation Technologies Inc., innovators in formation evaluation for the oil and gas sector, announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration is a significant leap forward in unconventional oil and gas, merging advanced technology and artificial intelligence to revolutionize completion designs.Revolutionizing Completion Design with Cordax's LWT TechnologyThe partnership centers around Cordax's unique Logging While Tripping (LWT) system. This system enables the acquisition of comprehensive Open-Hole well logs in diverse well geometries, facilitating customized completion programs for specific production zones.DeepData's Completion Design Tool: Integrating Science into High-Speed Well ManufacturingDeepData's advanced completion design tool plays a pivotal role in this partnership. Completions can be designed in minutes using a variety of methods-geometric, geologic, MSE-based, and engineered. DeepData then generates a custom completion procedure, perf plan, and pump schedule, saving hours of tedious manual work.Designing completions based on rock properties results in more uniform fracture networks, increased fracture surface area exposed to the reservoir, enhanced production, and reduced frac hits. This integration exemplifies the potential of AI in transforming well completion strategies. Together, DeepData and Cordax enable integration of geology and petrophysics into completion design at a speed that supports high-velocity well manufacturing.AI-Driven Optimization with DeepDataLeveraging cluster-level production characterization from Cordax's LWT system, DeepData's AI-powered platform learns from each well in its continuous optimization of well IP and EUR.“DeepData loads and visualizes science that helps visualize the reservoir properties, enabling superior completion designs in minutes”, said Mike Hogan, CEO of DeepData.“Adding post frac cluster-level production data closes the loop enabling the AI model to learn the design methods that result in better cluster uniformity and increased production.”The Synergy of Technology and ExpertiseDeepData's expertise in AI-driven data analysis combined with Cordax's innovative Formation Evaluation solutions empowers operators to optimize resources and improve operational outcomes."We are excited to partner with DeepData. Their completion design tool enables our unique innovative LWT technology to be integrated into the completion design process faster than a geometric design in Excel,” said Maarten Propper, CEO & CTO of Cordax,“This enables operators to integrate our proven science into the high-velocity manufacturing process and allows for both cost reduction and improvement in hydrocarbon recoveries.”About DeepDataDeepData provides AI-powered software that optimizes the completion of oil & gas wells. DeepData's science-driven completion design tool enables superior results faster than a geometric design in Excel. It then generates your perf plan, pump schedule, and custom completion procedure, saving hours or even days of tedious work. DeepData also captures 1-second frac data, generating pressure graphs, KPIs, economics, reports and enabling real-time collaboration.About CordaxCordax offers cutting-edge formation evaluation solutions globally, improving the efficiency and producibility of oil and gas wells. Their proprietary and patented LWT method provides Open-Hole logging services for any well geometry and eliminate the rig time and risk associated with wireline, LWD, or thru-the-bit logging services. LWT technology has removed all barriers to acquiring formation evaluation data.Cordax's near wellbore evaluation through LWT exceeds the data resolution and descriptions which are often inferred from other sources. The LWT system provides log derived saturation, petrophysical, and geomechanical data along the lateral.Cordax's SCORE system allows for a direct measure of perforation cluster efficiency and fracture stage uniformity while focusing on efficiency as it often adds little to no additional operational time to acquire the necessary data. All the near wellbore attributes (geomechanics and cement variability) that drive the fracture uniformity can be evaluated with the data obtained.

