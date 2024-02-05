Unveiling Tomorrow's Workplace: Leonardo Electronics US Partners With Tootris To Give Working Parents Child Care Benefit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

Next generation technology company helping employees find and afford quality Child Care, while chipping in $250 a month to subsidize the cost

- Alessandra Lezama

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leonardo Electronics US, a subsidiary of global industrial group Leonardo, renowned for its technological prowess in Aerospace, Defense & Security, is once again going to great heights. This time the company is launching Child Care Benefits aimed at supporting its workforce at its Tucson, Arizona semiconductor manufacturing facility and Huntsville, Alabama world-class, state-of-the-art production, repair and service facility. The strategic partnership with TOOTRiS , the nation's largest Child Care platform, will allow employees to quickly find and access licensed Child Care providers, with Leonardo Electronics US also providing $250/month to help cover the cost of care.

Why Now?

According to a Stanford study , 75% of working parents struggle to find reliable Child Care services. Making the situation more dire, the “Child Care Cliff” threatens to close upwards of 70,000 Child Care programs nationwide in 2024, impacting as many as 3.2 million children. Shorter supply, means an increase in demand and cost with The Wall Street Journal reporting a 6% increase in Child Care expenses for families, double the overall inflation rate for the year*.

The Remedy is in the Technology:

TOOTRiS is the largest, most comprehensive Child Care Benefits platform in the country that offers:

.Instant access on any device to search, vet, tour, and enroll your child in quality Child Care programs – accessing real-time openings of Child Care slots.

.200,000+ licensed and licensed exempt Child Care providers across all 50 states, covering every type of care including full-time, backup, after-school, summer camps, and more.

.24/7 concierge support to help parents find the specific care they need.

Additionally, Leonardo Electronics will contribute up to $3000/year to help cover the cost of Child Care for employees.

"TOOTRiS is thrilled to join forces with Leonardo, a company known for its technological aptitude and commitment to its employees,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood“Together, we are redefining how working parents approach Child Care, offering them unprecedented flexibility and support."



About Leonardo Electronics:

Leonardo Electronics US Inc. is a subsidiary of Leonardo and enables next-generation technologies in defense, security, medical and industrial segments. The US-based R&D and service provide nimble product development, program support, and vertically integrated production of laser and electronic components and systems. Headquartered in McLean, VA with facilities in Tucson, AZ, and Huntsville, AL, Leonardo can provide full US design, customization, production, service, and support. Learn more at Leonardo.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive child care network with nearly 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care benefits solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality child care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key child care benefits in as little as 10 days to increase productivity and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information, go to tootris.

* -The Wall Street Journal link-

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn