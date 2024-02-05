Bihar Deputy Cms Meet PM, HM In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, two Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, returned to Patna on Monday.

Choudhary and Sinha reportedly held a discussions with the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the Cabinet expansion in Bihar.

“We also thanked PM Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to two-time Bihar Chief Minister late Karpoori Thakur. The Prime Minister has enhanced the prestige of the backward caste and Dalit people of the state,” Choudhary said.

“We also took guidance on running the government in Bihar. The Prime Minister has clearly directed us to fulfil the commitments and promises made in the run-up to the 2020 Assembly elections at any cost,” Choudhary said.

"We went to Delhi to thank PM Modi for freeing Bihar of 'Gunda Raj' and 'Jungle Raj'. Double-engine government has returned to Bihar again. PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will establish 'Sushashan' (good governance) in the state,” said Sinha.

