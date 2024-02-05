Smithfield Foods Names New Chief Marketing Officer And Chief Ethics And Compliance Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods has named Brendan Smith as its chief marketing officer and Allyson Bouldon as its chief ethics and compliance officer.

Brendan Smith, Chief Marketing Officer

Brendan Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Smithfield Foods

Allyson Bouldon, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Smithfield Foods

Smith, a senior marketing executive with global and domestic expertise in sales, top consumer brand management, strategic development and planning, brand strategy and digital marketing, will serve as Smithfield's chief marketing officer. In this role, he will lead Smithfield's marketing team to deliver the planning, development and execution of the company's marketing, advertising, innovation and strategic planning initiatives, with responsibilities for its brands throughout the retail, deli and food service channels. He reports to Steve France, Smithfield's president of packaged meats.

"I'm excited to have Brendan lead our marketing team and programs," said France. "His extensive experience in marketing in the food and beverage space is unparalleled, and I look forward to his contributions in differentiating Smithfield's brand story to strengthen consumer brand perception and further build our relationships with our customers."

Smith's marketing experience includes senior leadership roles in international food and beverage companies. His most recent role was as chief marketing officer for New Realm Brewing and Distilling, where he built a marketing department supporting retail, onsite restaurant growth and food, beverage and spirits innovation. His previous roles include vice president of marketing for Pizza Hut, where he led the marketing team and developed the company's brand strategy; senior vice president of international marketing for Monster Energy Company, directing all marketing initiatives for the Monster family of brands; and vice president of sales and marketing for Southern Tier Brewing Company, developing strategy and leading all tactical execution of the company's sales and marketing programs. Prior to serving in these roles, Smith was senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods and its Smithfield, Farmland, Gwaltney and Cook's brands, where he led and directed all domestic marketing, R&D and innovation initiatives. He began his career with Anheuser-Busch, Inc., serving in leadership positions of increasing responsibility.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio.

Allyson Bouldon, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

Bouldon, a senior leader with extensive experience in global regulatory and legal compliance in the agricultural, consumer products, food manufacturing, packaging and retail sectors, will serve as Smithfield's chief ethics and compliance officer. In this role, she will lead and manage Smithfield's ethics and compliance program, sustaining a culture of integrity and ethical decision-making across the company. She reports to Michael Flemming, Smithfield's chief legal officer.

"Smithfield has built a strong culture of compliance throughout our history, producing good food the right way," said Flemming. "We are pleased to have Allyson join our team and look forward to applying her experience to our ethics and compliance commitments."

Bouldon previously served as managing counsel for Wolters Kluwer, supporting

compliance programs for its North America businesses, and was acting chief compliance officer for Bright Machines, Inc. Prior to serving in these roles, Bouldon served as vice president and chief compliance officer for Michael's Stores, where she managed global supplier compliance; and as vice president and chief compliance officer for Chiquita Brands International, Inc., developing and implementing the company's global compliance strategies. Her additional roles included vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Tegrant Corporation and counsel – Americas for Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, delivering legal, compliance, privacy and corporate secretarial support to more than 30 company subsidiaries.

Bouldon holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College. She has been a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation since 2009.

