EARTHX 2024 ANNOUNCES 9Th ANNUAL CONGRESS OF CONFERENCES ON SUSTAINABILITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading sustainability summit will unite global leaders across business, policy, science, and activism to drive solutions.

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthX will host Earthx2024, an unprecedented Congress of Conferences from April 22-26, 2024, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX. The event will bring together thousands of people and organizations globally to collaborate on actionable solutions for energy, oceans, climate, business, policy, and more.

Earthx2024 will feature 80+ speakers and sessions across 5 days exploring diverse sustainability topics. Each day will highlight a unique theme, including "The Future of Energy," "Circular Economy," "Money, Power, and Politics," "Oceans and Philanthropy," and "Wildlife and Ocean Conservation." Programming will catalyze unprecedented collaboration through debates, roundtables, summits, and open dialogue among leaders across the ideological spectrum.

"As we embark on the Earthx2024 Congress of Conferences, we are not just hosting a conference; we are fostering a global dialogue on sustainability," said EarthX CEO Rajan Singh. "Our mission is to unite thought leaders, visionaries, and change-makers to inspire actionable solutions for a more sustainable future. Together, we can create a profound impact that resonates across borders, making our planet a better place for generations to come."

The conference will feature a lineup including influential speakers such as Van Jones, Jay Faison, Chris Ruddy CEO NewsMax, Ivan Carter, Benji Backer, Robert Kaplan, and many more, representing diverse perspectives and initiatives globally.

Earthx2024 will facilitate collaborations through interactive sessions, debates, summits, and open dialogue to drive sustainability solutions across business, policy, science, and activism. To learn more and get involved, visit .

About EarthX

EarthX, a brand under the umbrella of Earth Day Texas Inc., was established in 2010 as a 501(c)(3) organization, initially focused on supporting Earth Day festivities in Dallas. Since its inception, EarthX has evolved into a prominent international nonprofit and a leading global environmental entity. Our overarching mission is to cultivate environmental awareness, promote education, and ignite a fervor for sustainable practices among individuals and organizations, propelling us collectively towards a more eco-conscious future.

At the forefront of our initiatives, EarthX spearheads EarthxTV, a groundbreaking 24/7 linear television network committed to captivating and enlightening audiences worldwide. Broadcasting in over 60 million homes internationally, our reach extends far and wide. Headquartered in the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas, EarthX Media Inc. is dedicated to weaving together the threads of environmental consciousness.

Explore the impactful work we do at EarthX by visiting EarthX, and join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook by following @earthxorg

