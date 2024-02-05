New York, USA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypoparathyroidism Market is Expected to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies Developing Therapies - Ascendis Pharma, Amolyt Pharma, Bridgebio, Calcilytix Therapeutics

The hypoparathyroidism market is expected to grow due to factors like an increase in the patient pool, and the expected entry of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight's Hypoparathyroidism Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hypoparathyroidism emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted hypoparathyroidism market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for hypoparathyroidism reached USD 250 million in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent population of hypoparathyroidism in the 7MM was reported as 284K in 2022.

Prominent companies working in the domain of hypoparathyroidism, including Ascendis Pharma, Amolyt Pharma, Bridgebio, Calcilytix Therapeutics , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for hypoparathyroidism. These novel hypoparathyroidism therapies are anticipated to enter the hypoparathyroidism market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for hypoparathyroidism treatment include TRANSCON PTH (palopegteriparatide), Eneboparatide (AZP-3601), Encaleret (BBP-305/CLTX-305) , and others.

Hypoparathyroidism Overview

Hypoparathyroidism is characterized by low levels of calcium and high levels of phosphorus due to insufficient secretion or action of parathyroid hormone (PTH). This condition may manifest as part of an autoimmune disorder affecting multiple glands or as a complex congenital defect, such as in the autosomal dominant DiGeorge syndrome or hypoparathyroidism, deafness, and renal dysplasia (HDR) syndromes. The primary cause of hypoparathyroidism is often the accidental injury or removal of all four parathyroid glands, which can occur during thyroid surgery. Some individuals are also born without these glands, and in certain cases, the glands may not function properly for reasons that are not well understood. Symptoms of hypocalcemia include sensations of numbness and tingling around the mouth, neurocognitive deficits, weakness, and spasms in the muscles of the hands and feet. Severe complications, such as life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, laryngeal spasms, tetany, and seizures, can also arise from hypocalcemia in cases of hypoparathyroidism.





Hypoparathyroidism Epidemiology Segmentation

The hypoparathyroidism epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hypoparathyroidism patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The hypoparathyroidism market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Cause-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market

Conventional management of chronic hypoparathyroidism typically involves the administration of additional calcium in conjunction with active vitamin D metabolites. When administering calcium supplements, it is crucial to note that many formulations indicate the weight of the entire calcium salt. However, healthcare providers must be mindful of the actual elemental calcium content. Various categories of medications, such as human parathyroid hormone (PTH), calcium-sensing receptor antagonists, hormone replacement therapy, and others, are accessible in the market for treating this condition.

Historically, patients were subjected to higher-than-normal doses of vitamin D (ergocalciferol or cholecalciferol) . However, the current recommendation favors the use of physiological doses of 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D (calcitriol) in conjunction with supplementary calcium. Although the majority of hypoparathyroidism cases are still managed with calcitriol and calcium, a notable development occurred in January 2015 when the FDA approved Natpara . This entails daily subcutaneous injections of recombinant human PTH (1–84) and is intended for specific patients whose conditions prove challenging to control with more traditional therapeutic approaches.

Natpara received Orphan Drug designation for treating hypoparathyroidism from the FDA in 2007 and from the EC in 2014. It was made available in the market through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program and a limited network of specialty pharmacies. The drug was launched in the US market in April 2015 and held exclusive approval for hypoparathyroidism patients until September 2019. However, Takeda issued a US recall of Natpara in September 2019 due to the discovery of small particles of rubber in some samples of the solution, linked to the reusable injection system. This recall was initiated by Takeda to ensure patient safety. Healthcare professionals were notified to closely monitor patients' calcium levels because a sudden discontinuation of Natpara could lead to a rapid drop in calcium levels, potentially causing severe health problems.

Key Hypoparathyroidism Therapies and Companies



TRANSCON PTH (palopegteriparatide): Ascendis Pharma

Eneboparatide (AZP-3601): Amolyt Pharma Encaleret (BBP-305/CLTX-305): Bridgebio/Calcilytix Therapeutics

Hypoparathyroidism Market Dynamics

The hypoparathyroidism market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Based on the route of administration, the parenteral method is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment compared to oral methods. The extensive radiation treatment for cancer on the neck or face, coupled with new technological advancements for treating hypoparathyroidism, is poised to further enhance the overall development of the hypoparathyroidism treatment market. Calcium supplements are likely to maintain their status as the most preferred drug class in the future, accounting for approximately 38% of the market share . Additionally, PTH is expected to exhibit a substantial growth rate. The sales of hypoparathyroidism treatment drugs through retail pharmacies are projected to generate maximum revenue , followed by hospital pharmacies.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the hypoparathyroidism market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the hypoparathyroidism market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the hypoparathyroidism market. There exists an unmet need for efficacious and safe treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in non-dialysis CKD patients, supported by evidence indicating the necessity for early intervention in SHPT management. This timely treatment approach could significantly influence medication usage and mitigate the risk of uncontrolled PTH during dialysis. The hypoparathyroidism market landscape is further complicated by already available off-labeled drugs , which pose formidable competition to emerging treatments. However, factors such as lengthy clinical approval cycles and trials not aligning with treatment guidelines established by regulatory authorities are anticipated to impede the hypoparathyroidism market's growth.

Moreover, hypoparathyroidism treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the hypoparathyroidism market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the hypoparathyroidism market growth.