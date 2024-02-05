BIANCO VELEZ Debuts 'Hasta Que Vuelvas' Debuts At #39 In Pop/Rhythmic Radio Charts In Colombia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CEO Andres Maldonado of Blackvird MusicMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artist BIANCO VELEZ from Cali, Colombia begins this year surprising all his fans with the launch of his new single 'Hasta que Vuelves', a song that grooves to the rhythm of reggaeton pop that one day after its official release entered the playlist“Vevo Incoming Latin" and is currently #39 in Colombia radio on the Pop Rhythmic national radio charts.'Hasta Que Vuelvas" was produced by the Blackvird Music team and mastered by Jairo Sanz from Sanz studios in Medellín, the song is the reflection of a love story that young people are currently living today, where they hope that, that special person in their lives will remain by their side and that even though they move away or distance themselves, they have the certainty of knowing that one day that special person will return with the hope of continuing being together in the futre.“I am very happy and very grateful for the entire process that has been built, I know that a new path begins for me as an artist in which I have been working very hard, I hope that all my followers identify with each of my songs,” says Bianco Velez.BIANCO continues to work hand in hand with his team, Andres Duque Maldonado CEO of Blackvird Music, and Pablo Andrade A&R and Manager who collectively have more than 23 years of experience in the music industry in Latin America and the United States with artists and record labels by positioning them internationally.Juan Pablo Toro Vélez, better known as Bianco, is a 22-year-old artist from Cali, with an innate talent for music. Winner of Colombia's Cristo Rey Awards for "Best Urban Artist" and the Núcleo Urbano Awards for "Best Newcomer", Bianco was recently classified as The Next Colombian Urban Star by "Billboard LMS"Blackvird Music is an entertainment company based in Miami, FL with services ranging from Radio Promotion, PR, Marketing, A&R Consulting, and Music Production with professional recording studios in Miami, FL, Medellin, and Cali Colombia.

