HCK HOT CHICKEN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN VIRGINIA BEACH

VIRGINIA BEACH, FL, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HCK Hot Chicken (HCK), the fast-casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that's kicked up with its signature premium sauces, is expanding in Virginia and opening a new location in Virginia Beach, VA. On Saturday, February 10, 2024, the latest HCK Hot Chicken will be celebrating its opening from with lots of winning moments.Five lucky guests will receive Free Sandwiches for a Year, plus every guest may enjoy $5 sandwiches all day. The restaurant is located at 430 N. Newtown Rd. and is led by franchise owner Kyle Beaumont, who is also being joined by HCK Hot Chicken Chief Petty Officer and Co-Founder Freddy Gilmore.The February 10 grand opening will offer guests even more chances of winning with cool prizes including concert tickets, theme park admission, a summer fun prize pack, and more. Register here for your chance to win. Plus, the first 24 guests in line will get a free sandwich and the first 100 guests in line will get free t-shirts!“HCK Hot Chicken has experienced tremendous success at its flagship location in Woodbridge and across the state. We are excited to build on this momentum and bring the signature bold and delicious flavors to Virginia Beach and beyond,” said Kyle Beaumont, Co-owner of the Virginia Beach HCK Hot Chicken.“I've spent my career leading and training in the culinary world and look forward to dedicating that knowledge and experience into our new restaurant. I am also honored to have Freddy on my team to help with this endeavor.”Franchise owner Kyle Beaumont hails from Buffalo, NY. He is a Navy veteran, having served for 16 years. During his tenure in the Navy, he held various leadership roles in the culinary space including Leading Chief Culinary Specialist onboard U.S. aircraft carriers and Pentagon Executive Chef. He also led an impressive culinary career outside of the military. He worked at 5-star restaurants in Washington D.C. and served as a supervisor at the nationally renowned catering company RSVP.Beaumont holds a degree from American Military University and a prestigious Chef de Cuisine certification through American Culinary Federation.Freddy Gilmore, a seasoned chef and extraordinary talent in the culinary world and one of the HCK Hot Chicken founders, will team up with Beaumont as Co-Owner of the Virginia Beach location.Having served as a petty officer chef in the esteemed United States Navy, Gilmore's culinary mastery caught the attention of admirals and four-star generals. Building upon his success, Gilmore's exceptional skills led him to a coveted position as a special events caterer at the prestigious White House. Here, he showcased his culinary artistry by delivering impeccable dining experiences infused with his signature mouth-watering flavors.Gilmore's unwavering commitment to exceptional service and his innate ability to create unforgettable dishes have propelled him to the forefront of the culinary industry.“I am thrilled to team up with Kyle and bring our award-winning brand to Virginia Beach,” said Freddy Gilmore, Co-owner of the Virginia Beach HCK Hot Chicken.“Virginia is a key market for HCK, and we are delighted to continue our growth in the state.”The Virginia Beach HCK Hot Chicken marks the fourth for Virginia. The restaurant boasts a spacious 2,000 sq. ft. and features dine-in, pickup, and delivery through third party services such as Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash.The restaurant will be open Sunday–Thursday from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper.For more information, visit or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.About HCK Hot ChickenHCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history's most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.To learn more, visit / .

