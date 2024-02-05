Morehouse Instrument Company Releases Video On Its Automated Force Calibration System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Force Calibration

Simplify Cal-Lab Tech Training and Increase Productivity with Morehouse's Automated System

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morehouse Instrument Company proudly introduces the Automated Force Calibration System , a game-changer for precision measurement. Available as an upgrade for your existing Morehouse Universal Calibrating Machine or Universal Scale Calibrator, this system is the perfect solution for Cal-lab techs who want to increase their work throughput while maintaining precision.Additionally, the company has released a video to explain the machine. This video is not just another promotional piece; it's a deep dive into the system's workings with James Moll, the engineer behind its design. Here, viewers find no fluff-just solid, comprehensive insights into how this system can increase work throughput, reduce the time to calibrate and increase the repeatability of calibration routines.Engineered for precision, the Automated Force Calibration System significantly enhances accuracy, repeatability, reproducibility, and consistency in calibrations. It simplifies training calibration-lab technicians and integrates automated safety features to prevent load cell overload. Crafted with care in the U.S., this system brings the power of automation right to the operator's fingertips, increasing productivity by up to 75%. It operates at 65 decibels, and its compact design ensures it fits seamlessly into any workspace. Ease of installation is at the heart of this system's design.It reduces measurement uncertainties, captures multiple calibration points in milliseconds, and ensures compliance with ISO 376 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards.Watch the video here:Companies around the globe rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly, saving them money.The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.About Morehouse Instrument CompanyMorehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at ... Follow Morehouse on Facebook at ; LinkedIn at and YouTube at

