Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares  From January 29Th To February 2Nd, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, February 5th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 29 th to February 2 nd , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| VINCI
| 29/01/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 300
| 116,69200
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 30/01/2024
| FR0000125486
| 539
| 116,81860
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 01/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 489
| 116,62010
| XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 8 328
| 116,6787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 29janv24 au 02fev24 vGB
