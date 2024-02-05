Two Suspected Dacoits Lynched By Mob In Meghalaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Feb 5 (IANS) Three suspected dacoits were severely beaten up by a mob in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district, leading to the death of two of them while the other is undergoing treatment at the Tura Civil Hospital, the police said on Monday.

The police said that two of the suspected dacoits identified as Balen G. Sangma (30) and Sken D. Shira (30) succumbed to their injuries, while the third one, identified as Betuwel D. Shira (22), has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

After the incident, which took place on Sunday, the police rushed to Jaluagre (Mangsang Gittim) and rescued the injured person and recovered the bodies of the slain accused.

The police also seized a Maruti 800 car, wooden and bamboo sticks with bloodstains, a damaged mobile handset, a 'khukhri' (sharp-edged weapon), a damaged wristwatch, a seal of the Chairman of United Garo People Forum (UGPF), various identity cards, cash to the tune of Rs 1,700, and a notebook containing the names of UGPF office-bearers from the spot.

According to the police, two of the suspected dacoits had were arrested previously for various crimes, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and violation of Arms Act.

