Next Gen Wine Marketing Joins Tourism AI Network As Partner

- Peter PilarskiCALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tourism AI Network (TAIN) , a pioneering initiative led by Calgary based CIPR Communications, is proud to announce Napa Valley based Next Gen Wine Marketing , powered by WSI as a Trailblazing Partner. This partnership marks a significant step in bringing together two leading agencies in tourism and wine marketing to enhance service offerings through the ethical use of AI.In 2023, CIPR Communications, renowned for its expertise in public relations and digital storytelling within Canada's tourism sector, began forging a formal partnership with Next Gen Wine Marketing, a specialist in website development and digital lead generation with a strong focus in the U.S., particularly in the Napa Valley region. This collaboration, born from a strong working relationship, naturally evolved into a formal partnership under the aegis of the Tourism AI Network.Peter Pilarski, Founder of TAIN, expresses his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Andreas, Georgia, and the entire team at Next Gen Wine Marketing to the Tourism AI Network as Trailblazing Partners. Their location in Napa Valley, adjacent to the tech industry driving the AI revolution, makes this partnership especially exciting. We look forward to bringing together tourism and technology leaders to transform the tourism industry into an AI-first sector, starting from the heart of the Napa Valley."The partnership aims to develop innovative solutions in tourism and wine marketing by integrating the ethical use of AI. Through the Tourism AI Network, both CIPR Communications and Next Gen Wine Marketing plan to introduce AI-focused educational content and conferences in their respective regions in 2024, fostering a deeper understanding and application of AI in these sectors.Andreas Mueller-Schubert, Founder of Next Gen Wine Marketing, shares his vision: "Joining the Tourism AI Network as a Trailblazing Partner aligns perfectly with our goal to always be at the forefront of technological innovation. We are committed to bringing cutting-edge solutions to our clients and championing AI education and adoption in Napa Valley and beyond, through our collaborative efforts with TAIN."Significantly, both Andreas and Peter are active members of the WSI AI Leadership Committee. Through this platform, they plan to develop tourism industry-specific AI approaches and solutions, further enhancing the impact of their partnership.In the coming months, more announcements are expected regarding collaborations between CIPR Communications and Next Gen Wine Marketing, both within and outside the Tourism AI Network.Interested parties are invited to join this exciting journey by becoming a part of the Tourism AI Network. For more information and to join, please visit .About the Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network (TAIN) is uniting a community of destination organizations and tourism businesses across North America who seek to implement artificial intelligence technology in their operations. TAIN is committed to education, collaboration, partnership and support for tourism professionals, championing responsible and innovative AI adoption.About WSI Next Gen Wine MarketingNext Gen Wine Marketing, powered by WSI, is a leading agency specializing in website development and digital lead generation, with a strong focus on serving clients in the Napa Valley region and beyond. Its commitment to technological innovation and client service excellence makes it a pioneer in the wine marketing industry.

