Gut Health Leaders, Health-Ade, Launch Sunsip, A Brand New Line Of Sodas With Benefits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Health-Ade, the makers of bubbly beverages with gut health benefits, has launched a new beverage brand called SunSip by Health-Ade , a prebiotic soda with benefits that will hit stores nationwide today. Known for their kombucha, this move positions the brand to become the next leader in the rapidly expanding functional beverage industry, which is estimated to reach $62B in 2027 *. While Health-Ade Kombucha has long been a top choice for consumers looking for a better-for-you soda alternative, SunSip by Health-Ade is designed with this exact usage occasion in mind, to better meet new consumers looking for soda alternatives.

SunSip by Health-Ade

SunSip by Health-Ade

SunSip delivers craveable, nostalgic soda flavors while staying true to Health-Ade's mission to make gut health more delicious and accessible. The brand touts "Life's Sweeter When You Sip Better," inspiring consumers to ditch the sugary sodas for this better-for-you upgrade, jam-packed with the delicious flavors they love while also delivering prebiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

The launch of SunSip responds to overwhelming demand for better beverage options, as the traditional soda market has steadily declined, selling 1.7 billion fewer units over the past two years, and as existing better-for-you alternatives are under heat for the use of sweeteners like stevia and erythritol. SunSip by Health-Ade was strategically formulated to deliver on consumer demands for a full-flavored, better-for-you soda with added benefits and no artificial sweeteners. Each flavor has 5 grams of sugar and uses fruit juice, monk fruit, and a touch of cane sugar to sweeten its bubbles without stevia and includes what other functional sodas do not: prebiotics from agave inulin fiber to nurture a happy gut, vitamins (it's a good source of Vitamins C, B6, and B12) and minerals (10% daily value of Zinc and Selenium) to support your everyday immunity and energy, as well as promote your inner and outer glow.

SunSip launches under the Health-Ade master brand, which retails in 65,000 stores nationwide and is well known to be a leader in the gut health beverage industry. After its debut in the Los Angeles farmer's markets in 2012, the kombucha giant rapidly gained a cult following with celebrities and consumers and continues to lead the industry as the #1 growth contributor. The launch of SunSip marks the first non-kombucha product offered by Health-Ade in the refrigerated premium digestive health category and is part of the brand's mission to make delicious gut-healthy products for every consumer and drinking occasion.

"At Health-Ade, we've been inspired by the idea that gut health can be accessible to all, and a small step is adding in delicious beverages that are both fun and functional. Consumers are looking for healthy swaps that they actually enjoy, and

SunSip will surely deliver a treat for their taste buds, as well as the good stuff for their gut and overall health," shares Health-Ade's Chief Marketing Officer Charlotte Mostaed. "It's exciting to have a new brand in our portfolio that will invite people into the Health-Ade bubbly gang. Now, consumers can get both their

prebiotic and probiotic beverages from Health-Ade!"

SunSip by Health-Ade will feature a colorful, bold brand and package design, perfectly capturing the pure joy and refreshment of a summer day, so consumers can keep summer in their step, all year long. Brightly designed SunSip will launch in convenient, take-anywhere 11.5 oz aluminum cans, which in addition to cueing delight and refreshment, are 100% recyclable and a further step in Health-Ade's commitment to making a positive impact both on gut health and the planet.

To celebrate its launch, SunSip by Health-Ade has partnered with woman-founded skate collective GRLSWIRL , which has created a global community of empowerment, encouragement, and friendship through skateboarding. GRLSWIRL embodies the spirit of the quintessential summer vibe engrained in Southern California, where the collective was founded and where SunSip by Health-Ade was born. SunSip will partner with GRLSWIRL to capture the pure joy of summer, hosting group skates, events and giveaways throughout the year aimed at inspiring people to face insecurities and come together through the simple act of trying something new.

The new soda with benefits will launch with four mouthwateringly tasty flavors: Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Cola, Strawberry Vanilla and Root Beer - mirroring nostalgic soda flavors to transport you back to those sweet summer days - and will be available exclusively at Whole Foods nationwide this month and expanding into multiple retailers from April 2024 and onwards. Meet your new bubbly bestie. Available online at health-ade and in stores nationwide at Whole Foods Market - SRP $2.49.

For additional information or press inquiries, please email [email protected] , to explore the brand further, follow SunSip on social media: Instagram + TikTok @sunsipbyhealthade or online at

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade Kombucha products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. Each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's

daily standard for probiotics. The brand proudly offers Health-Ade Kombucha, in both glass bottles and cans, Health-Ade Glow Up, its popular kombucha boosted with even more benefits, and SunSip, its gut-healthy prebiotic soda- because life is sweeter when you sip better!

*Source: US Functional Beverage Market Insights | Glanbia Nutritionals

SOURCE Health-Ade