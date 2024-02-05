Premier Garage Of Orange County Partners With Tri Pointe Homes At Heatherly In Rancho Mission Viejo To Elevate Luxury Home Garages

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake Forest, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Forest, California -

Premier Garage of Orange County , a leading name in customized garage design and remodeling, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Tri Pointe Homes at Heatherly in Rancho Mission Viejo. This collaboration aims to bring elevated and personalized garage spaces to new luxury homes in south Orange County, where a trend towards sophisticated and multi-functional garages is on the rise.

Tri Pointe Homes, renowned for its commitment to innovative design and vibrant community development, has chosen Premier Garage for their 5-star reputation and expertise in the industry. Heatherly offers new homes priced from the high $900s to mid $1.1 million ranging in space from 1,691 - 2,182 square feet, providing residents with the perfect blend of luxury and functionality.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tri Pointe Homes to bring our expertise in garage customization to Heatherly. Premier Garage is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled value in every project, and we look forward to enhancing the living experience for the new homeowners in Rancho Mission Viejo," said Chris Poehlman, President at Premier Garage of Orange County.

South Orange County is witnessing a growing trend in elevated garages, and Tri Pointe Homes recognizes the value of providing homeowners with customizable spaces that go beyond traditional car storage. Premier Garage is known for its use of sustainable products and high-end finishes, setting the standard in garage remodeling for multi-purpose functionality.

Premier Garage of Orange County designs garage spaces using Northern Contours sustainable cabinetry, Hafele hardware for elevated pulls and knobs in various metals, and Sika for epoxy flooring.

Whether homeowners choose to turn their garages into gyms, offices, crafting spaces, or simply luxurious storage areas for their cars, Premier Garage provides an aesthetic and functional transformation that exceeds expectations.

Heatherly at Rancho Mission Viejo just recently opened to the public. This new neighborhood is highly sought after for its locations, elevated design aesthetic, and commitment to excellence that Tri Pointe brings to home development by partnering with only the best in design, materials, and craftsmanship.

Premier Garage Orange County is offering a New Year special for any Orange County homeowner looking to elevate their garage aesthetic and function. The company offers $100 off on epoxy flooring installation after a complimentary consultation. Homeowners are to call in for their complimentary in-home design consultation today: (949) 662-3998.

Premier Garage Orange County also has a sister company offering in-home organizational design and build solutions, OC Tailored Closet . OC Tailored Closet uses custom cabinetry to design spaces with purpose, from custom closets to pantries, and custom home offices.

About Premier Garage of Orange County:

Premier Garage of Orange County specializes in customized design, exceptional craftsmanship, and unparalleled value in garage remodeling. The talented designers at Premier Garage collaborate with clients to create tailored solutions for organizational needs, while their highly trained installers ensure a positive and seamless remodeling experience. Learn more at .

