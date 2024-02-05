Caira Surgical Featured On Bloomberg Intelligence’S Vanguards Of Health Care Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Podcast Highlights Caira's Radar-Based Surgical Tracking and Its Potential for Orthopedic Surgery

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caira® Surgical , an innovator in robotic and navigated orthopedic surgery, announced today that it has been featured on the Bloomberg Intelligence Vanguards of Health Care podcast . The episode, titled Caira's New Vision for Knee Surgery , highlights the company's innovative Radar Surgical TrackingTM and other technologies designed to streamline surgical workflows and eliminate the barriers to the broader adoption of surgical robotics and navigation in orthopedic surgery.

During the podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Henriksson engages in an informative conversation with Caira Surgical's co-founders, Jon Greenwald and Morteza Meftah , M.D., as they delve into the prevalence of joint replacement surgeries, the issues with current robotic and navigation systems, the intricacies of Caira's Radar Surgical Tracking technology and its potential impact on orthopedic procedures. Caira's radar tracking system sets new workflow, cost, and efficiency standards in technology-assisted orthopedic surgery while addressing its key challenges. It reduces operating time, enhances patient safety by eliminating the need for additional incisions and invasive instruments and overcomes line-of-sight issues inherent to incumbent tracking systems, with the goal of improving patient outcomes, all at a lower cost than existing robotic and navigation systems.

Greenwald and Dr. Meftah discuss the company's first product, a stand-alone navigation system for total knee replacement, which it expects to submit for FDA 510(k) clearance during the second half of 2024. Plans are also underway to expand the technology to hip, shoulder, and spine procedures and integrate with existing surgical robots with the possibility of one day embedding Caira's proprietary radar-tracking technology into the infrastructure of dedicated hospital or ambulatory surgery center (ASC) operating rooms. The company is also developing advanced surgical planning tools that assist surgeons in patient-specific implant positioning, as well as an intraoperative scanning technology that enables anatomic landmark registration to be completed in approximately 90 seconds, a significant improvement over existing registration technology for hip and knee replacements.

“Considering the potential, the adoption of advanced technology in knee replacements is still in its infancy, with only 14% of procedures in the United States using these innovations, primarily robotics,” said Dr. Meftah.“This figure mirrors global trends and points to significant room for growth. At Caira, we recognized that the complexity, cost, and procedural delays inherent to current technologies like robotics-which is essentially navigation with a robotic arm-are major obstacles. By addressing these pain points, we're poised to drive broader adoption and advance the field significantly.”

The Vanguards of Health Care podcast is a series of exclusive conversations with management teams and thought leaders discussing changes at the forefront of the health care industry, including innovations in medical products such as Caira Surgical's technology. Tune into the January 25, 2024, episode of Vanguards of Health Care, available on Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, to listen to the full feature.

Caira® Surgical is innovating the future of robotic and navigated orthopedic surgery with revolutionary technologies that aim to eliminate surgical pain points, reduce operative time, decrease cost, and improve patient outcomes. This provides surgeons with improved usability and eliminates the barriers to the broader adoption of surgical robotics and navigation to assist surgeons in achieving repeatably accurate and precise implant positioning. The company's open platform technologies address knee, hip, shoulder, and spinal procedures, creating the potential to revolutionize the entire field of orthopedic surgery. Learn more at .

