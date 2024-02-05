IPS 2024 Partners With YPN To Increase Youth Participation In The Real Estate Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IPS-YPN MoU's Signing Ceremony

The landmark 20th edition of the International Property Show (IPS) 2024 is just around the corner, taking place from February 27-29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.Get ready for an exciting lineup of speakers and topics at the IPS Conference, along with some of the biggest local and international exhibitors showcasing their offerings at the IPS Exhibition. This premier event is poised to make waves in the real estate industry.IPS 2024, the global real estate marketplace, is proud to partner with the Young Professionals Network (YPN), which will host the YPN Congress on the third day of the event.YPN: A Platform for Young LeadersYPN is a global summit for young, career-focused real estate professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve and access the latest tools, resources, and networking opportunities.By attending the YPN Congress, visitors will have the chance to enhance their brand's core business through connections, learning, and empowerment from young professional leaders and change-makers. They can also network with and learn from industry pioneers, leaders, and change-makers about how to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities in line with their business objectives. It is also an opportunity to compete with other young professionals from around the world to ideate, experiment, and implement new perspectives that tackle current and future industry challenges.The YPN Congress at IPS 2024 empowers young real estate professionals through five key features. They can compete in industry categories at the YPN Challenge, showcase their business at YPN Projects, and gain insights from global leaders at YPN Ideas. There is also an opportunity to network with industry heavyweights at YPN Connections, and share their inspiring stories through YPN Tube videos.IPS 2024, in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, has become a global platform, ensuring diverse and enriching experiences for attendees, fostering international collaborations and showcasing a global perspective on real estate and investment opportunities.The event attracts exhibitors from over 40 countries around the world, including Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Georgia, Spain, Philippines, Albania, Greece, Thailand, Cyprus, Mauritius, France, North Cyprus, and USA, in addition to the United Arab Emirates.IPS 2024, celebrating its 20th anniversary, introduces an extensive range of events under its main activities. These include the IPS Exhibition, IPS Conference, IPS Future Cities, IPS Connect, IPS Finance, IPS Women, IPS Youth, IPS Studio, IPS PropTech, and IPS Design, organized throughout the year. This multifaceted approach emphasizes the continuous commitment to promoting innovation, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities within the real estate sector.The 20th International Property Show is an event you won't want to miss.

