Softwriters And SDS Rx Reach New Heights In Frameworkltc Integration

SoftWriters and SDS Rx Partner to Streamline Pharmacy Delivery Management

SoftWriters & SDS Rx integrated solution has gained momentum with customers for its ability to simplify compliance, increase efficiency, & enhance patient care.

- Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS RxCLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SoftWriters, Inc. and SDS Rx continue to mark milestones in their collaborative journey to revolutionize pharmacy delivery management for long-term care facilities. Since announcing their strategic partnership last October, the integrated solution has gained momentum with customers for its ability to simplify compliance, increase efficiency, and enhance patient care.The seamless exchange of Proof of Delivery (POD) data at the packing slip level, facilitated by the integration of SDS Rx's cutting-edge technology with SoftWriters' renowned pharmacy management software, has set a new standard for accountability and regulatory compliance within the industry. Real-time tracking of delivery schedules and confirmation of delivery status have not only streamlined operations but have also provided pharmacies with invaluable insights into their logistical processes."Our partnership with SoftWriters has enabled us to redefine the delivery experience for long-term care pharmacies," remarked Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx.The impact of this collaboration extends beyond operational efficiency. Long-term care pharmacies utilizing the integrated solution will also obtain heighten customer satisfaction and improve patient outcomes. By minimizing errors and optimizing the delivery process, pharmacists can focus more on patient care, fostering stronger connections with the communities they serve.Scott Beatty, President of SoftWriters, emphasized the transformative nature of the partnership, stating, "Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually enhance our offerings, and our collaboration with SDS Rx is a testament to that. Together, we're empowering pharmacies to deliver exceptional care with confidence and precision."Key Benefits of this new Integrated Partnership Solution:.Deep Bi-Directional Database Integration: Improve searchability by automatically storing signatures locally in FrameworkLTC. Quickly and easily recall proof of deliveries associated with a unique patient, delivery number, facility, nursing station, and more..Real-Time Packing Slip Amendments: Efficiently cancels and replaces previous packing slips without duplication when making adjustments to the original tote/packing slip..Improved Insights & Peace of Mind: Access a detailed overview of delivery milestone metrics, adding accountability to your delivery workflow..Improved Reliability: Eliminate dependencies on third-party outliers, reducing the risk of disruptions or disconnects across disconnected systems..Streamlined Support: Simplify issue diagnosis for support staff with the ability to bypass limitations imposed by third-party systems, resulting in reduced resolution times and minimizing the risk of costly outages.Looking ahead, both SoftWriters and SDS Rx remain dedicated to further advancing the integrated FrameworkLTC solution by continuously exploring new avenues to further support for long-term care pharmacies in delivering the highest standard of care to their patients.To learn more, click here :About SDS RxSDS Rx is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in managing last mile logistics networks for long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, infusion pharmacies, nuclear pharmacies, labs, and healthcare networks. The company's industry-leading technology is seamlessly integrated with each unique customer to ensure compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency. Learn more atAbout SoftWritersSoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 550 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a Microsoft® Certified Partner for Independent Software Vendor solutions, and a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.SOURCE SoftWriters, Inc.

