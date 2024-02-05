SIXGEN Expands Offensive Cyber Operations With Renowned Expert Dr. Jacob Oakley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shawn Devroude, SIXGEN Chief Strategy OfficerANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SIXGEN , a frontrunner in advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Jacob Oakley to its team, marking a significant expansion in its offensive cyber operations (OCO) capabilities, particularly in the realm of space and aerospace cybersecurity. This strategic appointment aligns with SIXGEN's ongoing commitment to growth and innovation in addressing complex cybersecurity challenges.Dr. Jacob Oakley, a seasoned expert with over 17 years in the field, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to SIXGEN. Specializing in cyber warfare, Dr. Oakley has provided crucial advisement on cybersecurity strategy for space and aerospace systems to both Department of Defense (DoD) and Fortune 500 executives. His extensive background is further complemented by several published works, making him a respected authority in the cybersecurity community.Shawn Devroude, Chief Strategy Officer at SIXGEN, commented on Dr. Oakley's arrival: "Dr. Oakley's addition to our team is a testament to SIXGEN's dedication to innovation in the advanced cybersecurity space. His expertise in offensive cyber operations, particularly for space and aerospace systems, brings a new depth to our capabilities. This expansion is not just about growing our service offerings; it's about reinforcing our commitment to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. We are confident that with Dr. Oakley's insights and leadership, SIXGEN will continue to excel and lead in protecting our clients against the most sophisticated cyber threats."Dr. Oakley's role at SIXGEN will involve overseeing the development and implementation of advanced cybersecurity strategies for space and aerospace systems, enhancing the company's robust portfolio in offensive cyber capabilities. His expertise will be pivotal in driving SIXGEN's initiatives to enhance and fortify cybersecurity measures in the increasingly vital domain of space national security.For further information about Dr. Oakley's role and SIXGEN's initiatives in offensive cyber operations, please visit

