Global Rum Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Rum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 The rum market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.94 billion in 2023 to $14.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.”
- The Business Research Company
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company's“Rum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the rum market size is predicted to reach $18.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.
The growth in the rum market is due to the growing consumer disposable earnings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rum market share. Major players in the rum market include Bacardi and Company Ltd., Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard, Radico Khaitan, LT Group Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Davide Campari-Milano N.V..
Rum Market Segments
.By Rum Type: White Rum, Gold Rum, Dark Rum, Spiced Rum, Other Rums
.By Nature: Organic Rum, Conventional Rum
.By Distribution Channel: Offline Trading, Online Trading
.By Geography: The global rum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Rum is an alcoholic liquor made from fermented sugarcane juice, sugarcane syrup, sugarcane molasses, and other sugarcane by-products. It is manufactured in such a way that the distillate has the flavor, fragrance, and characteristics commonly associated with rum, and includes a blend primarily of such distillates.
Read More On The Rum Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Rum Market Characteristics
3. Rum Market Trends And Strategies
4. Rum Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Rum Market Size And Growth
......
27. Rum Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Rum Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Frozen, Canned And Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 report/frozen-canned-and-dried-food-global-market-report
Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2024 report/canned-and-ambient-food-global-market-report
Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024 report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: ...
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model: global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN05022024003118003196ID1107811761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.