With USCIS Fee Increase Quickly Approaching, Partial Investments Are A Solution For EB-5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced publication of a final rule which will significantly increase its fees. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was hit especially hard: filing fees will triple for investors and regional centers. As the rule will be become effective on April 1, many aspiring immigrants are scrambling to make the investment and submit their green card applications.



Among the challenges facing immigrant investors is getting the funds in place to make the investment. Depending on the asset being used and which country it's in, this can take a few months or longer. One solution is to begin with a partial investment. That is, instead of putting in the entire $800,000-the current minimum for EB-5-an investor can contribute a lesser amount, begin the immigration process, and complete the investment at a later date.



EB5AN, a leading investment fund manager and EB-5 regional center operator, gives investors this option.



“We understand that people wanting to obtain green cards for their families often do not have eight hundred thousand dollars liquid and ready to ready to transfer,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.“We allow investors to begin with a smaller amount so they don't have to wait to file their I-526E petitions.”



EB5AN will host a free webinar on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM EST. Silverman and managing partner Michael Schoenfeld will discuss partial EB-5 investments in a panel discussion with top EB-5 attorneys Rohit Kapuria of Saul Ewing LLP and Kate Kalmykov of Greenberg Traurig. Registration is free but space is limited.



The panelists will answer questions related to partial investments, including the minimum required contribution, timeline for completion, the impact on concurrent applications for work permits and travel authorization, sources of funds, risk factors, and other questions submitted by webinar participants.



Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to ....



*****



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN collaborates with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN's investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.

Sam Silverman

EB5AN

+1 800-288-9138

email us here