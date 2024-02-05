Goa Favourite Destination For Murder And Rape: Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 5 (IANS) Goa Congress President Amit Patkar alleged on Monday that law and order has collapsed in the coastal state, which has become a favourite destination for murder and rape.

Addressing a press conference here, Patkar hit out at the BJP for its alleged failure on several fronts.

“Goa has become the favourite destination for murder and rape. Recently, there was report of a mother killing her son after coming down to the coastal state. Bodies are transported from Goa to other states but the police don't get any clue. Husband kills his wife... All these cases show that law and order has collapsed here,” Patkar said.

“Homestays and resorts are getting converted into havens for killers,” he claimed.

Speaking about the corruption cases in the state, Patkar said that even some constitutional heads have exposed corruption in the BJP government.

“Congratulations to the BJP government for getting corruption certificates from constitutional heads -- former Governor Satya Pal Malik, and ex-Lokayukta and Goa Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar,” Patkar said.

“Satya Pal Malik had said that Pramod Sawant's government is most corrupt. A couple of days back, Speaker Tawadkar exposed Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, accusing him of looting money marked for 'special grants'. This proves that the BJP government is the most corrupt,” he said.

--IANS

sbk/arm