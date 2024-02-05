Cineverse Premieres Sid & Marty Krofft Channel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 50 Years of Iconic Shows Available as a VOD Offering on The Roku Channel, Cineverse, Dove Channel and Midnight Pulp

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced the debut of the Sid & Marty Krofft Channel. The Kroffts' iconic shows can now be found as branded video-on-demand (VOD) channels on select company-owned-and-operated streaming services, including Midnight Pulp ( ), Dove Channel ( ) and Cineverse ( ).



The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel

marks a historic moment as Cineverse remastered the library for digital broadcast, making these beloved shows available on digital platforms for the first time thanks to the Cineverse's proprietary MatchpointTM Dispatch content and audience management platform. Cineverse secured worldwide rights to an extensive catalog of the Kroffts' shows in a groundbreaking content deal in 2023.



The debut of the new channel offers viewers a captivating and nostalgic journey through the legendary duo's classic live action shows from the 70s and 80s.

Offered initially as a VOD channel, with a live linear channel and social video/YouTube to follow, The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel features a treasure trove of their retro network series, including H.R. Pufnstuf, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Land of the Lost, Far Out Space Nuts, and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters.

Additionally, content from the Krofft library can now also be watched on-demand via free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, The Roku Channel. There, fans can discover and rediscover their favorites alongside the service's extensive library of premium content.



"Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of this legendary programming on streaming, and thanks to our partners at Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, along with our Matchpoint team, we were able to get 50 years of beautifully digitized from the original master tapes and made available quickly," said Chris McGurk, CEO and chairman of Cineverse. "These classics, including programming that hasn't been available in decades, can now be enjoyed on Saturday mornings – or any time – by those who grew up watching these iconic shows, as well as a whole new generation of soon-to-be fans."

Viewers can also enjoy the complete, uncut versions of Krofft fan-favorites such as Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Wonderbug, Dr. Shrinker, Bigfoot and Wildboy, and Magic Mongo, along with surprise releases and long-unseen content from The Krofft SuperStar Hour, including Horror Hotel, Lost Island, and The Bay City Rollers.

Midnight Pulp, Dove Channel and the Cineverse streaming service are available across many platforms and popular devices such as VOD apps and/or live FAST channels. Sid and Marty Krofft programming can also be found on Dove and Midnight Pulp's live FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+ and/or Sling Freestream.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit .

