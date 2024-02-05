In Case You Missed It: Iflytek Honored With The Responsible Brand Of The Year Award At The 2023 Philanthropic Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On January 8, iFLYREC , iFLYTEK's cutting-edge multilingual simultaneous interpreting system, received the prestigious Responsible Brand of the Year award at the 2023 Philanthropic Awards Ceremony. The event, co-hosted by China Philanthropist Magazine and Weibo, aimed to recognize role models, outstanding institutions, and exemplary cases in the realm of social causes under the theme of "Strive for the Greatest Kindness."

2023 marked the 4th anniversary of iFLYREC's "Hearing the Voice of AI" initiative, which was launched in collaboration with the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe to offer complimentary real-time voice-to-text services for individuals with hearing impairment, along with donated service hours. This diverse range of products – including iFLYREC APP, iFLYREC mini program, iFLYREC simultaneous interpreting system, iFLYREC conference service, and iFLYREC intelligent hardware - caters to various aspects of daily life, work, and study for the hearing-impaired community, creating a comprehensive public ecological environment. The conversion of spoken language into text addresses the needs of those with hearing impairment who may face challenges in directly comprehending verbal communication. As of the end of 2023, "Hearing the Voice of AI" has delivered over 100 million minutes of free transliteration services to benefit the hearing-impaired.

As an example of this technology's ability to assist the hearing-impaired, iFLYREC partnered with Bilibili to deliver a barrier-free live-streaming option, featuring ground-breaking iFLYREC AI real-time subtitles, for esports competitions like the 2021 League of Legends Global Finals, the 2022 League of Legends mid-season matches, and the English FA Cup. More than six million people used iFLYREC AI subtitles in the barrier-free live-streaming room of Bilibili to witness Chinese team EDward Gaming (EDG) win the League of Legends Season 11 Championship.

iFLYREC remains committed to its social responsibility through concrete actions, employing technology to enhance the barrier-free living environment for the hearing-impaired. Its commitment is to assist the hearing-impaired in better assimilating into the world, allowing them to "hear" the world and the voice of AI.

