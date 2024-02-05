(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Court ruling in favor of Safe in its action against Neo Medical







Eragny-sur-Oise – France – February 5, 2024, 6pm CET . Safe SA (the “Company” ) announces that on January 26, 2024, the Paris Judicial Court found in favor of Safe in its action against Neo Medical SA (Switzerland) and Neo Medical SASU (France) (Neo Medical).

As a reminder, Safe took action against Neo Medical before the Paris Judicial Court for infringement of its French patent FR 2 990 840 (the“patent”), unfair unfair competition and parasitic business practices in 2017. In a judgment dated May 28, 2021, the Paris Judicial Court found Neo Medical guilty of patent infringement against Safe.

The decision of the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the Paris Judicial Court insofar as it:



- found that French patent Safe FR 2 990 840 was valid,

- found that Neo Medical had committed acts of infringement to the detriment of Safe,

- referred both parties back to amicable negotiation of the damages suffered by Safe, failing which to refer the matter before the Judicial Court to determine the damages.





Finally, Neo Medical is ordered to pay Safe the sum of 50,000 euros under Article 700 of the French Code of Civil Procedure.











About Safe Group Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 80 people. Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States. For more information: Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

For more information:





